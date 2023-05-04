Adani sells Myanmar Port for $30 mn
NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday said it has concluded the Myanmar Port sale for a total consideration of $30 million.
In May 2022, APSEZ had announced signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the sale of its Myanmar Port. The SPA had certain Condition Precedents (CPs), including completion of the project and relevant approvals for smooth conduct of business by the buyer.
In a statement, APSEZ said given the continuous delay in the approval process and challenges in meeting certain CPs, APSEZ has obtained an independent valuation on “as is where is” basis.
Thereby the buyer and seller have renegotiated the sale consideration to $30 million, it added. According to the statement, the buyer will pay the said amount to the seller within three business days on completing all the necessary compliance by the seller.
On receipt of the total transaction value, APSEZ shall transfer the equity to the buyer and its exit will stand concluded, it said.
APSEZ CEO and whole-time director Karan Adani said this exit is in line with the guidance provided by the APSEZ Board based on the recommendations made by the risk committee in October 2021. The project had run into controversy after it was reported that Karan Adani had in July 2019 met senior general Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar’s army chief who led a coup against the elected government.
In August 2021, APSEZ had said its investment in a port in Myanmar was not in violation of any sanction guidelines issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of Treasury. Adani group had previously said it had won the Yangon International Terminal project through a global competitive bid. The project required $ 290 million investment.
APSEZ, the largest port developer in India, is part of the globally diversified Adani Group.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android