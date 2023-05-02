Physics Wallah rolls out 50 offline centres

NEW DELHI: Edtech firm Physics Wallah has rolled out 50 offline centres, which it brands as ‘Vidyapeeth Centers,’ with an investment of around Rs 82 crore in technologies at these new units, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company also plans to dole out scholarships worth around Rs 160 crore in the next academic year. “We have added 50 Vidyapeeth Centres with investment of $10 million (Rs 82 crore) in technologies at these centres. We will be leveraging in-house tech innovation and offline solutions to help students achieve their goals.

“Vidyapeeth centers will offer support for more than 15 hours a day, and students will also have the provision to escalate any issue to our head office via the PW app,” PW co-founder Prateek Maheshwari said.

Vidyapeeth is a tech-integrated offline classroom comprising 650 smart classrooms. The edtech unicorn is already running 11 Vidyapeeth centers in various cities across the country.

“Through Vidyapeeth, top-quality education is made accessible to students in remote parts of the country, enabling them to study in their own cities.

“We aim to help parents save money that would have been spent on hostel fees and other living expenses - which is typically twice the amount of academic fees,” PW founder Alakh Pandey said.

The Vidyapeeth centers will offer students regular daily practice problems, video quizzes, and homework monitoring, which can be accessed on the parent-student dashboard.