Last date for higher pension extended to June 26: EPFO
NEW DELHI: To provide a larger window of opportunity and to enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension has been extended to June 26, said the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.
“The EPFO has made arrangements for obtaining applications for validation of option/joint option from pensioners/members as per the Supreme Courtorder,” the Labour Ministry said in a statement.
To facilitate this process, online facility has been made available. More than 12 lakh applications have been received till date. The online facility was to remain available only till May 3.
But after receiving many representations from employees, employers and their associations seeking extension of time, the decision to extend the deadline was taken, said the statement.
