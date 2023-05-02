IIT-M Incubation Cell partners with College of Engineering Trivandrum

CHENNAI: IITM Incubation Cell (IITMIC), India’s leading Deep-tech Start-up hub, joined hands with College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET) and CET Alumni Association (Chennai chapter) to promote innovative technologies and foster successful startups in India.

IITMIC will extend holistic support to strengthen incubation ecosystem at CET and provide co-incubation support to select CET incubatees to scale and make national impact. IITMIC will help CET in creating student led ‘Build Club,’ to foster a culture of building products among students.

This partnership is also in line with IITM Research Park & Incubation Cell’s 10X initiative, which aims to accelerate incubation. The focus is on strengthening India’s grassroots entrepreneurial ecosystem by identifying and incubating startups from partner institutes/incubators in Tier 2 & 3 cities.

Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, president – IIT Madras Research Park, IITM Incubation Cell & RTBI said, “The youth of Kerala have the potential to become successful entrepreneurs, and we are thrilled to tap into this young talent.”

Suresh Babu, Principal, CET, explained, “The college had created multiple verticals like IEDC, TBI etc in the last few years, to drive the startup culture at CET, but clearly needed the best support system & expertise to accelerate the efforts. ”