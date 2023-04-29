Consumer Price Index for industrial workers for March stood at 133.3

NEW DELHI: The All-India Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for March increased by 0.6 points and stood at 133.3, official data showed on Saturday.

The Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour and Employment compiles the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres across the country.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from Fuel and Light group contributing 0.25 percentage points to the total change, the ministry said in a release.

"At item level, cooking gas/LPG, firewood and chips, hospital/nursing home charges, medicine allopathic, motor cycle/scooter moped, toilet soap, tooth paste, arhar dal, cow milk, dairy milk, fish fresh, pure ghee, apple, banana, cauliflower, brinjal, cabbage, bitter guard, french bean, lemon, peas, cumin seed/jira, cooked meal are responsible for the rise in the index," the release said.

However, this increase was largely checked by wheat atta, rice, potato, onion, drum stick, lady finger, tomato, grapes, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, mustard oil, cotton seed oil, poultry chicken, and egg-hen.

At the centre level, Ahmedabad recorded a maximum increase of 3.3 points followed by Jamshedpur and Gurugram with 3.2 and 3.1 points respectively.