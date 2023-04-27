GitHub announces Kyle Daigle as Chief Operating Officer

BENGALURU: Microsoft-owned open source software platform GitHub on Thursday announced Kyle Daigle as Chief Operating Officer (COO), the companys first since 2021.

Daigle is currently VP, Strategy and Chief of Staff to the CEO, working closely with CEO Thomas Dohmke.

"Today, more than 100 million developers rely on GitHub and we're rapidly building the complete developer platform, secure at every step and powered by AI through the advancements of GitHub Copilot and the vision we've shared for Copilot X," said Daigle.

He will oversee GitHub's work to scale the company as it turns to a remote-first approach. GitHub now has more than 3,000 employees.

"I'll be investing in our culture and business strategy, in who we are and how we work, and how we share that with the world," said Daigle.

The open source developer platform has reached 100 million members globally, and is growing fast in India too where it has crossed 10 million developers on the platform.

This makes India the second largest developer community on GitHub, behind the US.

GitHub last March announced the launch of Copilot X, the company's vision for the future of AI-powered software development.

GitHub has adopted OpenAI's new GPT-4 model, and introduced chat and voice for Copilot, bringing Copilot to pull requests, the command line, and docs to answer questions on developers' projects.

"From reading docs to writing code to submitting pull requests and beyond, we're working to personalise GitHub Copilot for every team, project, and repository it's used in, creating a radically improved software development lifecycle," according to Dohmke.

GitHub is also launching Copilot for docs, an experimental tool that uses a chat interface to provide users with AI-generated responses to questions about documentation -- including questions developers have about the languages, frameworks, and technologies they are using, the company said.