Voltas Q4 net profit falls 21.6 pc to Rs 143 crore

NEW DELHI: Air conditioning and engineering services providing firm Voltas Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 21.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 143.23 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The Tata group firm had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 182.71 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 11.5 per cent at Rs 2,936.76 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,633.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses were at Rs 2,761.45 crore, up 13.75 per cent, in the March quarter.

Shares of Voltas Ltd on Wednesday settled 1.36 per cent up at Rs 855.05 apiece on the BSE.