Mall players to see 7-9% growth in biz

“Robust retail sales will help mall operators increase revenue in two ways. One, occupancy of about 95 per cent will translate to better rental rates for new leases. Two, 10-15 per cent of the revenue of mall operators is linked to retail sales via revenue share income, which will increase this fiscal. Additionally, operators will get contractual rent escalations of 4-5 per cent as well, said Mohit Makhija, Senior Director.