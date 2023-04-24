Binance CEO CZ gives tips to Twitter to shore up revenue

CHENNAI: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (‘CZ’) had some suggestions to Twitter CEO Elon Musk to reduce bots and generate revenue. The CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange quote tweeted one of the most recent tweets from Musk, saying, “I’ll pay for yours.” Another way to reduce bots and increase revenue is to add an option “people you don’t follow need to pay $0.x to comment”.
This will make it expensive for bots, and can be easily implemented with crypto. Twitter can take a cut, increased revenue. I will donate all my proceeds to charity. As per CZ, Twitter will not only be rid off its expensive bot accounts but also get a new revenue stream. Additionally, the Twitter account holder will get a portion of the earnings. Twitter now allows trading in cryptocurrencies alongside stocks and other financial assets through an eToro partnership.
