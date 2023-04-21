Business

Forex reserves rise by $1.657 bn to $586.412 bn as of Apr 14

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by $6.306 billion to $584.755 billion.
Representative Image
Representative Image
MUMBAI: India’s forex reserves rose by $1.657 billion to $586.412 billion as of April 14, marking their second consecutive week of increase, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

For the week ended April 14, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.204 billion to $516.635 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dropped by $521 million to $46.125 billion, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $38 million to $18.412 billion, the apex bank said.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF was up by $12 million to $5.19 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

gold reserves
weekly statistical supplement
Special Drawing Rights
India’s forex reserves
dollar terms

