Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on wealth business strength

Morgan Stanley's first-quarter profit beat expectations as rising revenue from its wealth management division offset declines in its investment banking and trading units. Shares, however, fell more than 2% in premarket trading.

Revenue from investment banking fell 24% to $1.25 billion, while the wealth management unit saw a 11% jump, bringing in $110 billion in net new assets. Wall Street's investment banks have suffered the most from a downturn in mergers and acquisitions as investors shunned risky bets against the backdrop of volatile markets and rapidly rising interest rates.

The turmoil has also brought initial public offerings to a virtual halt as startups put off market debuts until investor sentiment improves. The downswing in investment banking activity, which forms the core of the bank's business, dragged its total revenue down nearly 2% to $14.5 billion in the quarter.

"The investments we have made in our Wealth Management business continue to bear fruit," Chief Executive James Gorman said in a statement. Results from Morgan Stanley round out a choppy reporting season for Wall Street's biggest banks as the collapse of two mid-sized lenders in March sent shockwaves across the world and further fueled recession worries.

The bank's closest rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc also reported a slump

in its investment banking unit as dealmaking and bond trading slumped and it lost money on the sale of some assets in its consumer business. Morgan Stanley set aside $234 million in the quarter compared with $57 million a year ago, bracing for a deterioration in commercial real estate and customers potentially falling behind on loan payments amid rising costs of borrowing and recession worries.

The bank earned $1.70 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.62 per share, according to Refinitiv data. Profit applicable to the bank's common shareholders for the three months ended Mar. 31 fell to $2.83 billion, or $1.70 per diluted share. That compares to $3.54 billion, or $2.02 per diluted share, a year earlier.