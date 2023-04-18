Prozo expands with 28k sqft fulfilment centre in Chennai
CHENNAI: Prozo, a full-stack supply chain company, announced the opening of a new fulfilment centre (FC) in Chennai.
With an area of 28,000 square feet and tentative 2,400 pallet positions, the warehouse can store approximately 80,000 medium-sized boxes.
This DCB Group warehouse is part of Prozo’s continued expansion plans and its commitment to providing end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses of all sizes, be it enterprises, SMEs, and D2C brands. This is the second fulfillment centre in Chennai in less than a year. The space is allocated to brands like Atomberg, Pristyne Care (BeatXP) and others.
With its pan-India network of over 30 multi-channel, tech-enabled, ready-to-move-in warehouses that measure over 1.5 million sq. ft, Prozo offers Prime-like same-day and next-day delivery across India.
Prozo’s founder-CEO, Ashvini Jakhar, a former Lieutenant Commander with the Indian Navy, an ISB alum, and an ex-McKinsey consultant, said “The new centre will help us better serve our customers in the southern region of India.”
