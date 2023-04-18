Representative Image
Representative ImageANI
Business

NTPC in pact to explore feasibility of bamboo based bio-refinery

The bio-refinery project shall use bamboo for the production of 2G ethanol, bio-coal for thermal power plants and other value-added products.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Chempolis India to explore the feasibility of setting up a bamboo-based bio-refinery at Bongaigaon in Assam.

In a statement, NTPC Ltd said the non-binding agreement was signed on April 10. “NTPC and Chempolis India, a Fortum group associate, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on to explore the feasibility of setting up a bamboo-based bio-refinery,” it said.

The bio-refinery project shall use bamboo for the production of 2G ethanol, bio-coal for thermal power plants and other value-added products.

This project, NTPC said aligns with its commitment to sustainable development and creating new opportunities for local communities.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

NTPC Ltd
Memorandum of Understanding
local communities
bio-refinery project
NTPC and Chempolis India

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in