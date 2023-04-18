NTPC in pact to explore feasibility of bamboo based bio-refinery
NEW DELHI: NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Chempolis India to explore the feasibility of setting up a bamboo-based bio-refinery at Bongaigaon in Assam.
In a statement, NTPC Ltd said the non-binding agreement was signed on April 10. “NTPC and Chempolis India, a Fortum group associate, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on to explore the feasibility of setting up a bamboo-based bio-refinery,” it said.
The bio-refinery project shall use bamboo for the production of 2G ethanol, bio-coal for thermal power plants and other value-added products.
This project, NTPC said aligns with its commitment to sustainable development and creating new opportunities for local communities.
