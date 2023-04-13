Business

Net direct tax collections rose 160% to Rs 16.6 lakh crore in 2022-23

As per the data, gross direct tax collections also witnessed a massive 173 per cent rise to Rs 19,68,780 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 7,21,604 crore in 2013-14
Representative Image
Representative Image
IANS

NEW DELHI: Net direct tax collections have risen by a huge 160 per cent to Rs 16,61,428 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 6,38,596 crore in 2013-14, according to time series data released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

As per the data, gross direct tax collections also witnessed a massive 173 per cent rise to Rs 19,68,780 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 7,21,604 crore in 2013-14.

Direct tax buoyancy, at 2.52 in 2021-22, was the highest ever recorded over the last 15 years, official sources said, adding that direct tax to GDP ratio increased from 5.62 per cent in 2013-14 to 5.97 per cent in 2021-22.

Cost of collections though has come down from 0.57 per cent of total collections in 2013-14 to 0.53 per cent of total collection in 2021-22, the data indicated.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

GDP ratio
Direct tax collections
Gross direct tax collections
Net direct tax collections
Cost of collections

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in