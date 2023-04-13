India committed to reforms agenda, has investment opportunities: FM

WASHINGTON: The Finance Minister has reiterated that India is committed to pursuing the reform agenda for building a stronger and more dynamic country, to provide plenty of opportunities for collaboration and investments.

Participating in a roundtable meeting on “Investing in the India Decade” organised by industry body FICCI and US India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC on the sidelines of Spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Sitharaman underlined the reality of a global acknowledgement of a “New India” and the renewed role India is poised to play in global economic order, besides India as an investment destination.

She highlighted that India is adapting at twice the rate at which technology and digitisation tools are being adopted by people around the world, effectively making their life far more easier.