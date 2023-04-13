India Cements leveraging brand CSK
CHENNAI: India Cements, principal sponsor of Chennai Super Kings has come out with a novel sales promotion scheme for consumers in Tamil Nadu during the current IPL season.
Under the scheme styled, ‘Buy the King, Meet the King’ and valid till May 10, 2023, consumers buying minimum 25 bags of Sankar Super Power, Coromandel King or Conkrete Super King will not only get an assured prize but a chance to watch the Chennai Super Kings Live in Action in Chepauk.
Parthasarathy Ramanujam, chief marketing officer, India Cements said, “Building on our strong relationship with trade partners, India Cements wants to strengthen brand association with consumers.”
Shashank Singh, head, marketing and channel growth, India Cements said, “Out of 9,000 eligible entries received from the consumer offer across TN, 120 fans (winners) joined India Cements Fan Rally on Wednesday to watch MS Dhoni in action LIVE for the 200th time, as CSK Captain.” ‘India Cements Fan Rally’ was also seen marching towards Chepauk to greet and watch CSK and MSD live in action.
