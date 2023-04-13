India Cements leveraging brand CSK

Shashank Singh, head, marketing and channel growth, India Cements said, “Out of 9,000 eligible entries received from the consumer offer across TN, 120 fans (winners) joined India Cements Fan Rally on Wednesday to watch MS Dhoni in action LIVE for the 200th time, as CSK Captain.” ‘India Cements Fan Rally’ was also seen marching towards Chepauk to greet and watch CSK and MSD live in action.