Gold futures gain Rs 287 to Rs 60,915/10 gms

MUMBAI: Gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs 287 to Rs 60,915 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the June contract of gold traded higher by Rs 287 or 0.47 per cent at Rs 60,915 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 18,394 lots.

Gold prices in futures trade strengthened in line with firm global trends, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.73 per cent higher at USD 2,039.60 per ounce in New York.