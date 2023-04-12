HARMAN opens new centre in Chennai; To hire 200 techies this year
CHENNAI: HARMAN, an automotive electronics technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, has announced its expansion plans in India by opening a new automotive engineering centre here.
The new centre, which will be fully functional by the second quarter of this year, will support HARMAN to tap into Chennai’s rich talent pool of automotive engineers and researchers and contribute to the growth of the global auto ecosystem. It will begin operations with a workforce of 200 employees in the first year itself. Currently, over one-third of HARMAN’s total workforce, close to 10,000 employees work in India.
The Chennai centre will cater to both global and Indian OEMs and will work in tandem with the other key centres, including Bangalore and Pune, to develop advanced automotive technologies.
“As a hub for automotive engineering and software talent, Chennai is the suitable location to attract top talent and foster a collaborative work culture that aligns with HARMAN’s global ethos,” said Prathab Deivanayagham, MD, HARMAN India.
