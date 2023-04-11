Markets maintain winning run for 7th day; Sensex reclaims 60k mark

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 310 points to reclaim the 60,000 mark on Tuesday, propelled by robust buying in metal, bank and financial stocks amid a firm trend in global equities and continuous foreign capital inflows.

Rising for the seventh straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 311.21 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 60,157.72. During the day, it jumped 421.17 points or 0.70 percent to 60,267.68. As many as 21 stocks in the index ended in the green and nine in the red.

In the seven-day gaining streak, the BSE benchmark has jumped 2,544 points or 4.41 percent. The broader NSE Nifty gained 98.25 points or 0.56 percent to settle at 17,722.30. A total of 38 Nifty shares gained, while 12 declined.

''Nifty rose for the seventh consecutive session on April 11 helped by positive global cues. Asian and European markets mostly rose on Tuesday after an Easter break with the focus now turning to the release of US inflation data later in the week,'' said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were the biggest winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Wipro, and Tata Motors were the biggest laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge rose 0.62 percent and the midcap index advanced 0.40 percent.

Among sectoral indices, metal rallied 1.87 percent, utilities jumped 1.73 percent, bankex (1.64 percent), financial services (1.03 percent), power (1.03 percent), and commodities (1 percent).

Teck, IT, realty, consumer durables, and capital goods were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, and Hong Kong ended in the green, while Shanghai settled lower.

European equity markets were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade. The US markets ended mostly with gains in the overnight session on Monday.

''The domestic equity indices showed resilience and remained in positive territory, primarily led by banking and auto stocks on the expectation of strong quarterly earnings following robust business updates. The US inflation figures, along with the FOMC meeting minutes, are likely to exert a dominant influence on the global market trend,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.35 percent to USD 84.53 per barrel.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs 882.52 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. ''Investors will now await the earnings outcome of the March quarter, which will start trickling in from this week. The 4Q FY23 earnings season begins this week, with TCS due to report on Wednesday followed by Infosys on Thursday. Investors will closely watch management commentary on the demand environment for Indian IT services in the backdrop of the banking crisis and the slowing economic environment. ''The March inflation and February IIP data will also come out this week,'' said Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 82.12 (provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday.