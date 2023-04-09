PSU banks profit poised for Rs 1 lakh crore mark in FY23

For the first nine months of 2022-23, all 12 PSBs have earned a cumulative profit of Rs 70,166 crore compared to Rs 48,983 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of 43 per cent. ”The trend would continue in the fourth quarter. It is fairly possible that PSBs would be earning around Rs 30,000 crore in the fourth quarter and thus close the financial year 2022-23 with a profit of Rs 1 lakh crore,” Punjab & Sind Bank MD Swarup Kumar Saha said.