TVS SCS secures contract from UK Defence Ministry
CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) on Thursday announced that they have won a contract for the supply of spares, consumables and accessories for the Land Rover Wolf Platform from the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), acting through its Agent, Babcock Land Defence Ltd.
This agreement is for two plus one-year, and will see TVS SCS use its accredited inventory management, procurement and supply chain expertise to ensure the optimum availability of spares for this legacy vehicle platform.
The Land Rover Wolf fleet has been in service with the UK MOD since the mid-1990s.
TVS SCS along with the Post Design Services contractor, will continue to address to support the availability and upkeep of the platform.
Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions stated, “This business win is a testament to TVS SCS’ strong position in providing supply chain capability to support several of the UK MOD’s vehicle platforms.”
Andrew Jones, CEO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions-UK & Europe stated, “We listened to the customer’s needs and demonstrated our expertise by providing a robust solution which created value for the UK MOD. This contract aligns with our commitment to provide the UK MOD with innovative and resilient supply chain services to maximise the availability of equipment it operates across land, sea and air domains.”
TVS SCS through its UK operations manages circa 3 million items per day for customers across automotive, beverage, defence, healthcare, rail, and utilities sectors.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android