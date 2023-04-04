Indian-origin Rajesh Mittal to head Isuzu Motors India

CHENNAI: Two Japanese automobile companies -- a four-wheeler maker and a two-wheeler maker --operating in India on Tuesday announced a change of guard.

While the four wheeler maker Isuzu Motors Ltd has opted for an Indian-origin Rajesh Mittal as the President of Isuzu Motors India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd announced the appointment of Kenichi Umeda as its new Managing Director.

According to Isuzu Motors India, Mittal is the first person of Indian origin who will be steering the Indian operations.

He succeeds Wataru Nakano, who will now head the Isuzu Vietnam Operations.

Mittal had joined the top management team as President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India (IEBCI) and as Deputy President at Isuzu Motors India (IMI) in February 2022.

Since then, he has focused on consolidating the business and steered key projects while fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration.

At Suzuki Motorcycle India, Umeda succeeds Satoshi Uchida, who has completed his term as the Managing Director of the company.

Umeda will be responsible for the further growing and strengthening Suzuki Motorcycle India's position in the Indian and overseas markets.