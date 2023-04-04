130 acres given to Taiwan footwear major
CHENNAI: The state government on Monday handed over 130 acres to Hong Fu Industrial Group of Taiwan at the Special Economic Zone, Ranipet district, to set up footwear industry.
Hong Fu Industrial Group of Taiwan, one of the leading manufacturers of footwear in the world, had signed a MoU with TN government on April 7, 2022, to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next three to five years for a production unit in the state.
Subsequently, the state government handed over the land of 125 acres from the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and 5 acres from the domestic usage in Panappakkam, Ranipet district, to the Hong Fu group.
Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu handed over the allotment order of the land to TY Chang, Chairman - Hong Fu Industrial Group of Taiwan at the Secretariat.
“The plant is expected to generate 20,000 jobs and most of the workers will be women. The unit will produce and export footwear from Tamil Nadu. The Taiwanese firm has been involved in designing, manufacturing and sale of footwear since 2003,” said a release from the state.
S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries department also took part in the event.
