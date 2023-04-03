Zinc futures rise on spot demand

NEW DELHI: Zinc prices on Monday increased by Rs 1.15 to Rs 257.30 per kilogram in the futures trade, amid a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 1.15 or 0.45 per cent at Rs 257.30 per kg with a business turnover of 2,545 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.