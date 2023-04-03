Zinc futures rise on spot demand

NEW DELHI: Zinc prices on Monday increased by Rs 1.15 to Rs 257.30 per kilogram in the futures trade, amid a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 1.15 or 0.45 per cent at Rs 257.30 per kg with a business turnover of 2,545 lots.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android