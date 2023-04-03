Simple ways to streamline your mutual fund portfolio

Don’t keep too many mid and smallcap fundsUnless you have a large portfolio, it’s better to limit the number of midcap and smallcap funds to one each or a maximum of two. Having too many schemes within these categories will only lead to portfolio overlap and you ending up owning an index-type portfolio in mid-smallcap space. So, if you are investing in standalone midcap and smallcap funds, then limit yourself to a maximum of 2 funds in each of these categories. Else, if you are investing in a Flexicap fund which too has exposure to mid-smallcaps, then you can just limit these funds to one each.