ChatGPT can change healthcare
NEW DELHI: OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can write original prose and chat with human fluency, holds the potential to completely change healthcare, according to a report on Thursday.
The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, said that the revolutionary technology is coming faster than most people in the industry currently recognise.
It estimates the total Artificial Intelligence (AI) market will be worth $383.3 billion in 2030, with a robust 21 per cent compound annual growth rate from 2022 to 2030.
“ChatGPT can be used to assist doctors with bureaucratic tasks such as writing patient letters so doctors can spend more time on patient interaction. More importantly, chatbots have the potential to increase the effectiveness and accuracy of the processes for preventive care, symptom identification, and post-recovery care,” said Tina Deng, Principal Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.
AI integration into chatbots and virtual assistants can motivate and interact with patients. It can review a patient’s symptoms and then recommend diagnostic advice and different options like virtual check-ins or face-to-face visits with a healthcare professional.
This can reduce the workload for hospital staff, increase the efficiency of patient flow, and save healthcare costs.
