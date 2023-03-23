Umagine Chennai 2023 to highlight importance of tech-entrepreneurship
CHENNAI: Amidst a vibrant innovation and start-up ecosystem, IIT Madras Research Park hosted the Umagine Chennai 2023 curtain raiser, officially kick-starting Asia’s prominent technology, entrepreneurship and skills summit on 22 March, 2023.
As a precursor to the evening, Garuda Aerospace, a drone-as-a-software aggregator housed at IIT-M Research Park showcased its drone fleet in an aerial display. T Mano Thangaraj, TN minister for IT and digital services, delivered the keynote address to the audience, highlighting the importance of technology and entrepreneurship in driving the state’s economy.
Ashok Jhunjhunwala, president, IITM Research Park, IITM Incubation Cell, presented a vision paper expanding on a tech-led economy for TN and the multitude of opportunities it presents.
In line with the theme, a panel discussion followed, where industry leaders deliberated on the future of technology and entrepreneurship in the state.
“Pitch to Win – Close the Deal,” a sub-event of Umagine, conducted by the IITM Incubation Cell earlier in the day, saw 22 short-listed start-ups from over 115 entries across India, showcasing their innovative ideas and products to a diverse group of angel investors and VCs.
Jhunjhunwala said, “Through our carefully curated line-up, we hope to have successfully showcased a glimpse into the potential of technology and entrepreneurship in driving social equity and economic growth in TN.”
J Kumaragurubaran, TN secretary, IT and digital services department, said “Umagine2023 as a platform will propel the mission of leveraging technology to deliver economic growth while balancing the social governance and environmental goals in partnership with the industry. ”
