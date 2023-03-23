Govt allows import of urea through India Potash till March 2024

NEW DELHI: The centre has allowed the import of urea through India Potash Limited for another year until March 2024, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Earlier, it was supposed to be allowed till March 2023.

Besides India Potash Limited, the import of fertilizer is already allowed through Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, and National Fertilizers under the current policy.

"Import of Urea (for agriculture purpose) on Government Account shall be allowed either by designated STEs itself, or through any entity/entities (Fertilizer Marketing Entities) so authorized by the Department of Fertilizer from time to time, for filing BEs at Indian Ports," said the notification published on Wednesday.

However, the notification said the import of Technical Grade Urea (TGU) meant for non-agricultural purposes or industrial use or NPK Manufacturing shall continue to remain "free".

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that the country has enough stock of fertilizers for the upcoming Kharif season and fertilizers will be easily available to farmers across the country.

Kharif crops are typically sowed during June-July and harvested in October-November and are largely dependent on rainfall.