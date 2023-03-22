Ather Energy, SR set up EV charge points in stations
CHENNAI: Smart electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy announced a partnership with Southern Railways to set up electric vehicle charging stations across 10 Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and suburban stations in Chennai.
The partnership is aimed at aiding the company’s vision of building a smart and connected charging ecosystem, alleviating range anxiety, and increasing EV adoption in the country.
The partnership with Southern Railways will provide Ather Energy with a dedicated space of 100 sq. ft. at each MRTS/Suburban station to set up a charging zone enabling the company to place three chargers in one single location.
This will help to increase the accessibility and convenience of charging infrastructure for EV owners in Chennai.
The fast charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers owners.
Aravind Prasad, Head, Charging Infrastructure, Ather Energy, said, “We have already installed 60+ Ather Grids across Chennai and 185+ across Tamil Nadu. Our partnership with Southern Railways will allow us to install 10 fast charging points at MRTS/Suburban stations in Chennai, making it more accessible. This will go a long way in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in the city and pave the way to more such PPP (Public-Private Partnerships) models and in shaping the e-mobility landscape.”
Ather Energy’s fast-charging network for two-wheelers comprises over 1,200 Ather Grids, fast-charging points.
