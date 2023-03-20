GTRI: Need policy to earn $350 bn e-com export by 2030
NEW DELHI: India should target $350 billion worth of goods export through e-commerce by 2030 and for that the government needs to address pain points of the sector by taking steps like formulating a separate policy, a report by economic think tank GTRI said.
The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the current e-commerce export provisions in India are a patchwork over the rules framed for regular B2B (business-to-business) exporters.
India’s e-commerce exports have the potential to grow at a faster pace than its IT exports did in the early 2000s, it said.
With Global business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce exports estimated to grow from $800 billion to $8 trillion by 2030, India’s strengths in high-demand customized products, expanding seller base, and higher profit margins per unit of export place it in a prime position to benefit from this trend.
GTRI has identified 21 action points for accelerating the country’s exports through online medium.
India’s current e-commerce export numbers remain far below their potential. Currently, e-commerce exports account for only $2 billion, less than 0.5 per cent of the country’s total goods export basket.
The country must plan to export $350 billion, or about one-third of its total goods, through e-commerce by 2030. This will require focus on developing the ecosystem for e-commerce exports to fully realise its potential, the report said.
It added that the current export provisions for the medium creates an enormous compliance burden on small firms.
To address such needs, the report recommends that the government issue a separate e-commerce export policy. Such policies in countries including China, Korea, Japan, and Vietnam, have helped many firms sell globally.
As the needs of the e-commerce export sector are vastly different from the regular export sector, the e-commerce export policy should be an independent document addressing all pain points faced by exporters.
