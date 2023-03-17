Wabag forays into B’desh with Rs 800 cr order

CHENNAI: VA TECH WABAG (‘Wabag’), a leading pure-play water technology Indian multinational group, has secured an order worth about Rs 800 crore towards Design, Build and Operate (DBO) for Reconstruction, Expansion and Operation of Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 200 Million Litres per Day (MLD) at Pagla in the City of Dhaka, Bangladesh for Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA).

The project is funded by multi-lateral funding agencies like World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project (DSIP).

The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning of the 200 MLD STP followed by operation and maintenance (O&M) for a period of 60 months. This project has the potential to be expanded to 600 MLD in the future, fuelled by city’s growing needs.

This plant will operate based on activated sludge treatment process where it uses green fuel (Biogas) generated during the waste water treatment process producing Green Energy required for running the plant. This process also meets the environmental norms and the production of renewable energy contributes to cause of combating global climate change.

Arvind Dullu, regional business head – South Asia said, “This project was won against international competition based on our technological superiority and competitiveness and is yet another significant milestone for Wabag.”