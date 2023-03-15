Urban Ladder plans to expand retail presence in 32 cities

NEW DELHI: Furniture and home decor brand Urban Ladder, which on Wednesday opened its 50th store, said it plans to double this store count by March 2024.

The company, which opened its latest store in Kolkata, has rapidly scaled up its offline presence in the last nine months as it was operating only 13 stores until June 2022.

“The company plans to expand its retail stores in 32 cities by 2023 and aims to double this number by March 2024,” Urban Ladder said in a statement. Starting its journey as an online brand, it would continue to strengthen its presence in the e-commerce segment. “The world of e-commerce is rapidly expanding, and Urban Ladder also aims to strengthen its online presence through UL.com and Jiomart,” it said. Urban Ladder chief business officer Nishant Gupta said it has a robust expansion plan to cater to consumers across markets.