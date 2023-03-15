Business

Indian rupee to remain in 82-83/$ next fortnight: Bank of Baroda

In fact, when compared with a median appreciation of 1 per cent in the sample of 18 currencies, the rupee was way behind other currencies in the pack, the report said.
Representative image
Representative imageIANS
IANS

CHENNAI: The Indian rupee is expected to remain range bound and trade in the band of Rs 82-83 against a US dollar in the next fortnight, the Bank of Baroda said in a report.

According to the report, the Indian rupee appreciated by 0.2 per cent in March (up to March 14) after depreciating by 0.9 per cent in February.

Compared to other currencies, the Indian rupee has remained an underperformer. In fact, when compared with a median appreciation of 1 per cent in the sample of 18 currencies, the rupee was way behind other currencies in the pack, the report said.

Apart from dollar weakness, foreign portfolio investments (FPI) inflow, lower trade deficit, higher forex reserves with the Reserve Bank of India are expected to support Indian rupee.

"We expect a range of 82-83/$ in the next fortnight," the report by Jahnavi Prabhakar, Economist at Bank of Baroda said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Reserve Bank of India
Bank of Baroda
US dollar
Indian rupee
foreign portfolio investments
Lower trade deficit
Higher forex reserves

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in