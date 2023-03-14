Gold climbs Rs 480; silver zooms Rs 2,150

NEW DELHI: Gold prices climbed Rs 480 to Rs 57,380 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 56,900 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 2,150 to Rs 66,900 per kg.

"Spot gold price in the Delhi markets was at Rs 57,380 per 10 grams, up Rs 480 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, gold and silver traded higher at USD 1,909 per ounce and USD 20.80 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices hover around the key level of USD 1,900 as expectations of less aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes after the collapse of two big US regional banks lifted non-yielding bullion's appeal," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.