Gold prices jumps Rs 640, silver falls by Rs 1.40

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has increased by Rs 640 per sovereign and sold at Rs 42,160 per sovereign.
CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously decreasing for the past few days, on Friday, rose by Rs 280. Today, the price of 22 carat gold has increased by Rs Rs 640 per sovereign and sold at Rs 42,160 per sovereign.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 80 and is sold at Rs 5,740 per gram.

Silver prices fell by Rs 1.40 and sold at Rs 68.70 per gram.

