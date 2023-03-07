Hyundai partners with ITC to enhance rural reach

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with FMCG major ITC's Agri Business Division to strengthen its brand presence in rural markets.

Under the partnership, the automaker will promote its model line-up on ITC's extensive agro and rural platforms to enhance brand recall in rural pockets, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect has been signed between the two firms, it added.

HMIL said it will collaborate with ITC's Choupal Saagar and e-Choupal platforms in rural hinterlands and it will progressively be extended for ITCMAARS Rural services for wider reach.

''This association is aimed at strengthening HMIL's brand resonance and association with potential customers across the hinterland of India,'' HMIL Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.

He said similar to the overall market in India, the rural segment has also demonstrated an inclination towards the SUV segment with a contribution of over 47 per cent to HMIL's overall sales with the company's compact SUV Venue topping the charts with a contribution of 24 per cent followed by the mid-sized SUV Creta at 23 per cent.

ITC Ltd Divisional Chief Executive, Agri Business Division, Rajnikant Rai said the partnership with Hyundai will support the aspirations of farmers by leveraging the ITC e-Choupal and ITCMAARS ecosystem.

''This initiative is anchored on the holistic engagement that the ITC e-Choupal initiative drives in partnership with other institutions aimed at empowering farmers and rural communities,'' he added.

Further, Rai said the ITCMAARS platform, a full stack agro-tech application for farmers, will facilitate in expanding reach to last mile consumers, leveraging its phygital connect.

Through the partnership, Hyundai Motor India said it will drive various events and activities at Choupal Saagar- ITCs integrated rural services hub in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

''The e-Choupal facilities available across 10 states will be leveraged to strengthen brand association and engagement focusing on rural customers. HMIL will establish an accessible link with ITC's rural communities and farmer network through innovative campaigns,'' the statement said.