It's my turn to say goodbye to Google: Sacked Indian employee

NEW DELHI: A sacked Google India employee shared his story on LinkedIn, saying “it’s my turn to say goodbye to Google”.

Google has terminated more than 400 employees in India last month, and globally the tech giant handed over pink slips to nearly 12,000 workers.

Deepak Jain, who worked for Google in Gurugram as an Advertising Solutions Architect for nearly two years, wrote on LinkedIn: “Today is my turn to say goodbye to Google after almost 2 years. Thoroughly Enjoyed! My role, along with several other Googlers in India, was also impacted by the mass global layoffs.”

“Although the circumstances feel like a punch in the stomach I can only look back and be grateful for all the growth opportunities and milestones during this time and the role that Google played in supporting them,” he said.

Jain did his Bachelors of Engineering in Computer Science and previously worked at Adobe for more than six years (2015-2021).

Keeping up the fighting spirit, he said: “I don’t know what’s next for me but, as Larry Page would say, I’m uncomfortably excited for what’s to come.”

“I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support,” he said in conclusion.

Meanwhile, another Google India worker who got laid off last month, took to LinkedIn to share his plight, in which he described the feeling of losing the job same as a “breakup”.

Priyang Davey, who worked as Creative Lead for APAC GTM Creative Works in Mumbai for nine months, wrote on LinkedIn: “My last couple of weeks have been pretty eventful. I got a new Bluetooth speaker, watched the night manager which was not that bad, and oh also! I got laid off from Google.”

“It’s like a breakup. Sure, it kinda sucks, but you’ll choose your next partner who’s wise enough to not break up with you over a text (or an email),” he added.