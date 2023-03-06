Google now begins laying off employees in China

HONG KONG: Google is now laying off employees in China that have hit senior positions and high-paying workers as part of the global announcement, the media reported on Monday.

The aim of the company is to "reset the salary standard and reduce operating costs while improving overall work efficiency", reports Pandaily.

The compensations include stock and annual leave discount and 30,000 yuan ($4,339) in cash and medical insurance, and these benefits can only be obtained by signing the agreement of leaving the company before March 10, the report noted.

"In addition, Google has provided a three-month buffer period for laid-off employees, during which they cannot work but will continue to be paid normally," it added.