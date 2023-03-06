Gold gains Rs 25; silver climbs Rs 160

NEW DELHI: Gold price rose by Rs 25 to Rs 55,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid gains in prices of precious metal in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 55,875 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also climbed by Rs 160 to Rs 65,000 per kg.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 55,900 per 10 grams, up Rs 25 per 10 grams,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting higher at USD 1,856 per ounce and USD 21.24 per ounce, respectively.