Business

Silver futures rise to Rs 64,010 per kg

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants amid a positive trend in the market.
Representative Image
Representative Image
PTI

MUMBAI: Silver prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 227 to Rs 64,010 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 227 or 0.36 per cent to Rs 64,010 per kg in 242 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants amid a positive trend in the market.

Globally, silver was trading 0.33 per cent higher at USD 21.14 per ounce in New York.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Market
New york
Multi Commodity Exchange
Silver prices
Gold silver prices
silver contracts

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in