Cottonseed oil futures falls on soft demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for March delivery fell by Rs 2 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 2,575 per quintal with an open interest of 34,830 lots.
NEW DELHI: Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 2 to Rs 2,575 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

