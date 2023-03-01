Akasa Air to place order for fleet of aircraft in three digits
MUMBAI: Akasa Air is going to place an order for a fleet of aircraft which will be in three digits by the year-end, the company said on Wednesday.
The company’s founder and CEO Vinay Dube said it plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru. He also said Akasa has already ordered a fleet of 72 aircraft of which 18 have been delivered.
“By the end of the year we will place a large order for aircraft. I’m not going to disclose the number but the order will be in three digits and it will be significant,” Dube said here. In the next one year, Akasa is going to hire 300 pilots, Dube said, adding that the company is also going to open a learning centre in Bengaluru.
Akasa Air will need at least 3,500 pilots in the next one decade. It completed six months of its operations to become the fastest growing airlines in the country, it said.
