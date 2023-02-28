Business

EU antitrust regulators narrow case against Apple

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday narrowed their case against Apple, saying its App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options violate the bloc's rules against unfair trading conditions.
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday narrowed their case against Apple, saying its App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options violate the bloc's rules against unfair trading conditions.

The European Commission, which acts as the executive for the 27-country European Union, dropped an earlier charge that targeted Apple's rules which require developers to use its own in-app payment system.

Apple
European Commission
unfair trading conditions
EU antitrust regulators
narrow case against Apple
bloc's rules agains
Apple's rules
in-app payment system.

