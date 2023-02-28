Business

Copper futures slip amid muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for March delivery eased by Rs 1.45 or 0.19 per cent to Rs 753.50 per kg in a business turnover of 4,414 lots.
NEW DELHI: Copper futures on Tuesday fell by Rs 1.45 to Rs 753.50 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for March delivery eased by Rs 1.45 or 0.19 per cent to Rs 753.50 per kg in a business turnover of 4,414 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid muted demand in the spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.

