Digital infra in building plans must: Trai to Govt

The recommendations include measures to stop the monopoly of any particular telecom service provider within apartments or real estate projects. Trai said installing wireless equipment is the responsibility of telecom or internet service licence holders but if the deployment is carried out on behalf of the property management then ‘’the property manager shall be responsible for ensuring that the licensee compulsorily gives access to such active wireless equipment to all service providers on fair, transparent, non-discriminatory, and non-exclusive manner.’’