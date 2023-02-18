After continuous fall, gold price spikes by ₹320 per sovereign

CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously decreasing for the past few days has gained today.

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign and sold at Rs 42,320 per sovereign.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 40 and is sold at Rs 5,290 per gram.

Silver prices remain the same at Rs 71.80 per gram and Rs 71,800 per kg