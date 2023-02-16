Chennai-based startup unveils solar-powered drone

BENGALURU: Chennai- based startup Garuda Aerospace unveiled its latest tech marvel SURAJ, a solar-powered unmanned reconnaissance aerial J-Glider at the Aero India 2023 show on Wednesday.

Dr Satheesh Reddy, former DRDO chairman and current principal scientific advisor to the defence minister unveiled the drone.

SURAJ is an ISR high-altitude drone designed specifically for surveillance operations, providing real-time information to the high command and protecting jawans on the ground.

The drone’s unique J-shaped wings are equipped with solar-powered cells that serve as its primary fuel source, while an auxiliary battery provides additional propulsion or decreased speed as required.

The drone will carry a versatile payload of high-resolution zoom cameras with thermal imagery and foliage-penetrating lidar sensors with a maximum capacity of 10 kg.

This cutting-edge technology will capture, process, and transmit photos and videos in real time. It has an endurance of 12 hours and can fly at an altitude of 3000 ft.