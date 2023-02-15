Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head

"I don't know, I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year," he said.

On Dec. 21, Musk said on Twitter that he would resign as its chief executive "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

He added that he would "just run the software & servers teams". Musk ran a poll on the social media platform days earlier on whether he should step down as Twitter CEO, in which a majority of respondents said he should.