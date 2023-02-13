Dogecoin and Binance Whales are adding DOGCoin To Their Portfolio

NEW DELHI: The Dogcoin Network [DOGS] is a blockchain-based gaming platform that aims to optimize both performance and transaction fees. The main focus of this layer 2 gaming payment network is fast and smooth microtransactions, which will make the market very attractive for users.

Dogecoin and Binance Whales Love Dogcoin

There are many reason why dogecoin and Binance whales are adding marketcap.com/currencies/dogcoin/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">dog coin over dogecoin and some of the important reasons are mentioned in below

- Dogcoin is sharing network Transaction fees with smart contract creator

- High TPS and Low Transaction Fees whereas dogecoin tps is very low 40 Transaction per second.

- Very Low Market Cap and Huge earning opportunities for early Investors.

- DOG COIN is for Gaming network for NFT lovers and dapps developers

- Adding zero-knowledge rollups or zk-rollups to make transactions faster.

Apart from these there are many features which are still in the pipeline For more details about Dogcoin, you can visit the official website, Dogcoin Network or follow Twitter.

