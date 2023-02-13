Blinkit to expand dark stores count by 40%

Dhindsa, however, said unlike the food delivery business, the growth in quick commerce business is dependent on various factors such as availability of product from the brand, seller ability and supply chain capacity.

“Only when we feel confident that we can provide a great experience for our customers in a high potential location, do we start the process of opening new stores. Currently, we believe that we can comfortably grow our dark store count by around 30-40 per cent over the next 12 months,” he added. This will also depend on the company’s ability to find the best and most cost effective locations for these stores, Dhindsa said.